Our 4-year-old Granddaughter, Korra, who has Down syndrome, was admitted to the hospital on May 12th. She had a cyst in her left chest/armpit area that the surgeon removed. They conducted several tests and found that her platelet count was low. So, while they had her sedated, they did a bone marrow biopsy, and the test came back. She has Leukemia. She's currently in the introduction stage of chemo treatments and has many more treatments to come. Korra's treatment will be a lengthy process, we are trying to find some help for our daughter and son-in-law to help with expenses; travel back and forth to the hospital, which is an hour and 20-minute drive one way and if at all possible help with supplies for when Korra is finally able to come home. We would be deeply grateful for any support you can provide.