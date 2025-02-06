Knights of Columbus 17919

** Flower Sales **

Delivery available for address within 20 miles of the Bacillica. Pick up available at the Catholic Student Center at UTC on Feb 13th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. You will be contacted via email for your delivery address and any notes you would like to add. Feel free to text Peter Zaleski at 423-564-0002 for any needs.

****

The Knights of Columbus Council 17919 at the Catholic Student Center at UTC are on a mission to restore and enhance our beloved community space. Our goal is to raise $6,000 by the end of April to replace the flooring at the Catholic Student Center, ensuring a welcoming environment for all students and visitors.

Over the years, our center has served as a place of worship, fellowship, and growth for countless students. However, the current flooring has seen significant wear and tear, making this renovation essential for the comfort and longevity of our sacred space. By contributing to this campaign, you will directly help in providing a renewed foundation for future generations to gather, pray, as a community.

Your generosity will not only improve the physical space but also strengthen the sense of community and faith at our student center. Together, we can make a lasting impact.