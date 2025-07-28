Knepp Family Adoption

Ryan and Annalisa are stepping out in faith and love as they pursue the adoption of a precious little girl! Adoption is a beautiful journey, but it also comes with significant financial costs — from legal fees to travel and home studies.

We’re asking our friends, family, and community to come alongside them in prayer, support, and generosity. Every donation — big or small — helps bring them one step closer to completing their family and providing a forever home to a little girl that is so deserving. ❤️