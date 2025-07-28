Campaign Image

Knepp Family Adoption

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $851

Campaign created by Loren Gross

Campaign funds will be received by Annalisa Knepp

Ryan and Annalisa are stepping out in faith and love as they pursue the adoption of a precious little girl! Adoption is a beautiful journey, but it also comes with significant financial costs — from legal fees to travel and home studies.

We’re asking our friends, family, and community to come alongside them in prayer, support, and generosity. Every donation — big or small — helps bring them one step closer to completing their family and providing a forever home to a little girl that is so deserving. ❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Jacob and Loren Gross
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

We love you ❤️

Nick Tibro
$ 6.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Michelle Williams
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Hope Graber
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

We love you guys!! 💛

Zac and Morgan Taylor
$ 250.00 USD
2 hours ago

Samantha Stevens
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Olivia Wagler
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Jeffrey Breeden
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Thank you God for this family ❤️❤️

Updates

Prayer Requests

