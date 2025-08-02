KneadingGrace PRP Injections

Hi friends,

I never imagined myself starting something like this, but here I am -taking a leap of faith and asking for a little help and a whole lot of grace.

Many of you know me as the owner and baker behind Freshly Baked. What you may not know is that I’ve recently been diagnosed with Grade 4 chondromalacia, meaning the cartilage in my right knee is nearly gone. It’s a condition that’s made daily life — and the job I love — incredibly painful. The hope is to pursue PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) injections to help rebuild the damaged cartilage. So that i can continue to work and support my family with no pain.

Unfortunately, these injections are $950 each and not covered by insurance. Stem cell therapy was also suggested but is completely out of reach financially.

I’ve held off asking for help — pride will do that to you — and I know so many families are struggling right now. But with the support of my husband and if there’s any chance that we can raise enough to start treatment, it could mean a faster recovery, less pain, and the ability to keep doing what I love: baking from scratch and providing for my family.

Every little bit helps, and every prayer is appreciated. Thank you for reading, for sharing, and for showing me what community looks like when it’s wrapped in kindness.

With love and gratitude,

Amber – Freshly Baked