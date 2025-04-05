Rwanda Missions Leadership & Marriage Training

Support My Mission Trip to Rwanda – Strengthening Marriages and Leaders

From May 16–26, 2025, I’ll be in Rwanda with Renewed Ministries, helping train pastors and leaders in marriage counseling and offering a marriage workshop for 25 couples from across the region.

This mission is all about equipping leaders to build stronger families, churches, and communities—starting with their own marriages.

I’ll be teaching for 2.5 days and providing resources that will have a lasting impact.

I’m raising funds to cover:

• Flights & accommodation

• Training materials for attendees

If God puts it on your heart to give, thank you! Your support—whether through prayer or finances—helps make this mission possible.

Together, we can sow seeds that grow stronger marriages and healthier churches in Rwanda.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…” – Matthew 28:19