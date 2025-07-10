Build toilets for a school in India

Urgent: Help King's Kids Home and School in Jengareddigudem, India

We need your support to help King's Kids Home and School in Jengareddigudem, India. The school is facing critical needs, and your donation can make a significant difference.

Fundraising Goal: $2500

Your contribution will go towards constructing toilets and a septic tank for the school and boys' dormitory, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the children.

Why Your Support Matters

4 toilets and 4 bathrooms need to be reconstructed to meet government regulations and protect the children's health.

The current outdoor toilets are considered hazardous due to the presence of snakes in the nearby fields and the long walks needed to reach the outhouses.

How You Can Help

Donate $2500 or any amount you can spare to help King's Kids Home and School meet this critical need. Your contribution will bring clean sanitation and safety to the children, enabling them to thrive in a healthy environment.

Donate Now and Make a Difference

Please consider sharing this campaign with your network to help spread the word. Every donation counts, and together we can make a positive impact on the lives of these deserving children.