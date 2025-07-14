Help Crystal's Kids Excel in Kingdom Education!

🌟 Hi, everyone! I'm Crystal Smith, a single mom of four amazing kids - two are already in their teens. For us, schooling isn’t just about books; it’s about shaping futures and dreams into reality while providing kingdom education.But let me share something that might tug at your heartstrings—my 12-year-old son and 17-year-old son need proper education, and I'm doing everything in my power to give them the kingdom education they deserve.

You see, life hasn’t been a walk in the park for us. Keeping up with basic needs is challenging enough without adding educational costs into the mix. School starts in two weeks which leaves me with providing what my kids need and don’t have money. Between paying bills, shuttling kids around (and making sure the youngest two gets speech therapy three times a week), I'm stretched to my limits—physically and emotionally.

It’s been tough, really tough... The 110,811 backpay (rears) for child support promised by their dad has been a long time coming, leaving me as the sole provider for our kingdom. It feels like every step forward is followed by two steps back because of financial constraints. I go without so they can have - it's heart-wrenching but necessary in these times where resources are scarce.

I’ve had moments when anxiety and stress is overwhelming, physically manifesting as headaches and sleepless nights. But amidst all this, my faith is what keeps me going—a belief that things will get better because I believe they can! And it would mean so much to see others who understand these struggles support us through this campaign.

This fundraiser isn’t just about raising money; it's about believing in a brighter future for our children and reigniting hope within their mom, me. Every dollar counts towards ensuring my kids receive the education they deserve, preparing them not only academically but emotionally too. We need your support to keep pushing forward against all odds!

If you know what it feels like—being stretched thin yet determinedly hopeful—please share this post and consider donating whatever amount you can spare. Every little bit helps in turning a dream into reality for us, especially during these trying times when resources are scarce but dreams aren't. 💖

Let’s unite as a community to uplift the next generation - starting with my four amazing kids who deserve nothing less than an empowering education!