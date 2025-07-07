🙏 Help Launch “Talk with the Flock” – A Kingdom Citizen Podcast 🎙️🐑

Hi, my name is Jesse, and I recently came home from prison with a renewed heart, a calling from God, and a mission to share His glory through testimony, scripture, and worship.

I'm launching a new podcast and ministry project called “Talk with the Flock,” a platform for people to share their stories for God’s glory. It’s tied to my ministry, Kingdom Citizen, and will feature personal testimonies, encouraging scripture, and powerful Christian music — all designed to uplift and unify the Body of Christ.

🎯 Our Goal: $3,300

We’re raising funds to cover startup and launch costs, including:

🎤 Podcast equipment (microphone, headphones, audio tools)

🌐 Website, domain, and branding

🎶 Music licensing and editing software

📱 Content creation gear (camera, tripod, lighting)

🛡️ Legal registration of the names Kingdom Citizen and Talk with the Flock

📢 Outreach materials like flyers and business cards

Whether it’s $5 or $500, your support helps bring this vision to life. Every gift is a seed sown into Kingdom work.

💬 Why This Matters:

So many people feel forgotten or like they don’t have a voice. “Talk with the Flock” is a safe space where brokenness meets redemption, and testimonies turn into transformation. I believe your story can save someone else's.

🙌 How You Can Help:

1. Give – Any amount makes a difference.

2. Share – Spread this campaign to friends, family, and faith circles.

3. Pray – That God uses this ministry to reach the lost and encourage the found.

“But our citizenship is in heaven.” – Philippians 3:20

🎁 Giving Tiers:

$25 – Thank-you shoutout on the podcast

$50 – Early access to the first 3 episodes

$100 – Your name in the launch credits on the website

$250 – Personal thank-you video + all previous rewards

$500+ – Founding Supporter recognition + optional invite to appear on an episode

Thank you for believing in this vision. Thank you for walking with the flock.

– Jesse, a Kingdom Citizen







