🙏 Help Launch “Talk with the Flock” – A Kingdom Citizen Podcast 🎙️🐑
Hi, my name is Jesse, and I recently came home from prison with a renewed heart, a calling from God, and a mission to share His glory through testimony, scripture, and worship.
I'm launching a new podcast and ministry project called “Talk with the Flock,” a platform for people to share their stories for God’s glory. It’s tied to my ministry, Kingdom Citizen, and will feature personal testimonies, encouraging scripture, and powerful Christian music — all designed to uplift and unify the Body of Christ.
🎯 Our Goal: $3,300
We’re raising funds to cover startup and launch costs, including:
🎤 Podcast equipment (microphone, headphones, audio tools)
🌐 Website, domain, and branding
🎶 Music licensing and editing software
📱 Content creation gear (camera, tripod, lighting)
🛡️ Legal registration of the names Kingdom Citizen and Talk with the Flock
📢 Outreach materials like flyers and business cards
Whether it’s $5 or $500, your support helps bring this vision to life. Every gift is a seed sown into Kingdom work.
💬 Why This Matters:
So many people feel forgotten or like they don’t have a voice. “Talk with the Flock” is a safe space where brokenness meets redemption, and testimonies turn into transformation. I believe your story can save someone else's.
🙌 How You Can Help:
1. Give – Any amount makes a difference.
2. Share – Spread this campaign to friends, family, and faith circles.
3. Pray – That God uses this ministry to reach the lost and encourage the found.
“But our citizenship is in heaven.” – Philippians 3:20
🎁 Giving Tiers:
$25 – Thank-you shoutout on the podcast
$50 – Early access to the first 3 episodes
$100 – Your name in the launch credits on the website
$250 – Personal thank-you video + all previous rewards
$500+ – Founding Supporter recognition + optional invite to appear on an episode
Thank you for believing in this vision. Thank you for walking with the flock.
– Jesse, a Kingdom Citizen
I pray that God will use this podcast to reach lost souls for Christ and create New Kingdom Citizens...of which I am one.
"Thank you so much. May God bless you and keep you." By Jesse Courtney
Sowing a seed in the name of Jesus!
