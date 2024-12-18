Rockers On A Mission

Our journey with The Last Reformation (TLR) began in 2016, when I (Joanna) attended my first kickstart event. There, I experienced healing and was "kickstarted" into boldly sharing my faith like never before—just before meeting and marrying Brian in 2017. When we met, we both shared a passion for the mission field and planned to make the gospel the central mission of our family as we united our lives. In 2020, our family was blessed to attend TLR’s two-month Luke 10 School in North Carolina. This life-transforming experience reignited our passion for living out the gospel as seen in the book of Acts. Torben Sondergaard’s ministry has been pivotal in helping Christians break free from complacency and embrace an active, obedient, faith-filled lives. Before we went we had already witnessed many healings but had limited experience with deliverance, baptizing, sharing the gospel, or praying for the infilling of the Holy Spirit. During those two months we gained invaluable practical training and experience in those areas.

Since returning home from that school, Brian and I have felt a restless longing, knowing there is so much more beyond the routines of everyday life. While we've done some evangelism here and there, we are deeply aware of the incredible possibilities that open up when people fully surrender everything to pursue God's mission wholeheartedly. When we learned that Torben was inviting former Luke 10 students to assist at his new school in Mexico, we began praying for God’s guidance. By His grace, doors have opened, and the Rocker family is returning to TLR—not as students this time, but as helpers.

In the busyness of raising a family, it’s been easy to become lukewarm. This opportunity is a fresh start for us to fully dedicate our lives to advancing God’s kingdom on earth. We are thrilled to join this mission and invite you to partner with us through your prayers and financial support.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly!