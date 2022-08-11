Kind Keeper Animal Rescue needs your help!

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is a small non-profit located in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kind Keeper started operations in 2016 taking in over 100 homeless animals and finding them homes that first year. Fast forward to 2022 and Kind Keeper is now taking in over 1200 animals each year! Unfortunately, with the exploding homeless pet situation in South Carolina, many homeless animals face euthanasia if they are captured and taken to a county shelter. Often homeless animals are sick, injured, or pregnant. Kind Keeper is a NO-KILL rescue that accepts found strays, owner surrenders and transfers from surrounding county shelters. They take in pregnant cats and dogs, puppies and kittens (often needing bottle feeding), as well as adult dogs and cats. Kind Keeper relies totally on donations to fully support their operations, including medical care for the animals. Kind Keeper has a small medical area and is able to provide vaccinations, deworming medication, antibiotics, and many treatments including wound care. They are able to run fecal examinations using an old donated microscope as well as draw blood to run several blood tests to detect conditions such as heart worm and FIV/FELV. Having diagnostic tests and equipment is vital to detecting medical conditions early and providing appropriate treatments. Funds are needed to purchase an ultrasound machine, new microscope, and blood analysis machine. This equipment will help us help the fur babies!

