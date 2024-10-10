Goal:
KIM'S STORY A 14-year Journey of Fighting Cancer
My name is Sheryl, and I am Kim's mother. I am setting up this donation fund to help Kim and her husband, Brian, and their two children. Kim's story is about her14 year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. This year, Kim has been in a clinical trial that has been very positive both in how she feels and stabilizing her current tumors. The trial requires monthly 480-mile trips one-way to Houston. In August 2024, Kim learned she has had a recurrence in one of her thoracic bones (in the spine) and her left fourth rib. These tumors are causing severe pain and require a less than 10 pounds lifting restriction due to a chance of fractures. On September 16, 2024, Kim traveled to MD Anderson to have three weeks of radiation treatment. Her trial was put on hold until the radiation was complete. The radiation required that Kim and a caregiver remain in Houston for 4 weeks.
Now the radiation is completed and she has returned to the trial program. We will not know the results of the radiation until the end of this month. She will travel back to Houston for follow-up check up and to resume her trial program. The trial program requires a 2 to 3 day stay in Houston once a month.
Last year Brian retired from the military and now has a full-time civilian job. Their benefits have changed and the increase in expenses due to the current economy plus the added cost of the continued treatment have created a financial strain for Kim and Brian. This trial treatment offers a chance for Kim to be finally cancer free.Kim and Brian are stepping out in faith and are continuing these trips believing that God will provide for their needs. Either Brian or I will go as caregiver. The donation request will offset the expense of traveling 960 miles round trip from Lawton to Houston and back monthly. Right now Kim and Brian try to make the trip by only staying 1 or 2 nights in a hotel. To have an extra night in a hotel would make the trip safer and less stressful. Also the frequent trips are taking a toll on their vehicle.
Throughout this journey we have felt the presence and blessings of God. We know He has guided the doctors and their staff to achieve miraculous results so far. We know that He will continue to heal Kim. Kim's journey began in 2010. At age 37, Kim was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. She had tumors in her colon and liver. Her children were aged four and two. She has endured multiple surgeries that include having twelve inches of her colon removed, 70% of her liver removed, and multiple resections of her lungs. In addition, she has had multiple chemotherapy treatments and one radiation treatment. The chemotherapy was administered in Lawton through her local oncologist who partnered with MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. MD Anderson administered the surgeries and radiation. Before the trial, she also had to make checkup trips to Houston every three months. During all these treatments, her husband, Brian, has been at her side. He has juggled caregiver roles, parenting roles, and managed his military career. With the support of their families, community, and the military Kim and Brian managed the needed trips to Houston. In 2016, after my retirement I moved to Oklahoma to live with Kim and Brian and add my help to them.
Kim is strong in her spirit and faith. She has had Brian's support and strength. She has not sat around like an invalid. She has home schooled her children and ensured they were active in church and sports. Brian has equally been involved in parenting the children. In addition to Kim's health issues, their daughter has a genetic defect that can result in tumors. Their daughter had a tiny tumor on her optic nerve that required her to travel to Oklahoma City for weekly chemotherapy treatments. These treatments were for 15 months. Thankfully the tumor treatment was successful. She is a senior in high school. Their son is in the military and completing his training. This family has continued to be active in their community while managing their medical problems. Currently, they need added financial help.
We have revised our goal to $5000.00. This will allow them to manage the frequent trips and allow for additional requirements in the future. We will be thankful for any amount we receive and ask for your prayers for complete healing for Kim and our family as we travel this new path of her journey.
Our absolute goal is for Kim to hold her grandchildren. We will give updates on Kim's progress.
November 3rd, 2024
Kim has returned from her last visit to Houston. Her scans are not conclusive rright now due to inflammation of the bone area from the radiation. We will know more when she goes back to Houston at end of the month. We are so thankful for your prayers . Please keep them going.
October 23rd, 2024
Kim has been home since 10/10/24. It has taken some time to rest and recuperate from the radiation and traveling. The pain is well controlled but she continues to have fatigue and needs to rest several times a day. She will be returning to Houston Oct. 29 for her Trial check and will return Nov. 1. She will also have follow up scans to check results of radiation treatment. We are praying for complete irradiation of the cancer. Please continue to pray for her healing. Thank you.
October 13th, 2024
Today we revised our goal to 5000.00. We are asking for prayers for complete healing for Kim and that she will be cancer-free. For now, we will find out at the end of the month the results if radiation treatment. She will continue her trial program and will travel to Houston every month for that evaluation. We have been so blessed by God and through all of your donations. Thank you all so much for your prayers donations.
October 12th, 2024
Kim had her last radiation treatment on Mon., October 7. She rang the bell to recognize her radiation treatment completion. On Wed. She resumed her treatment with the trial program. We are so happy to be back in Lawton with our family. While this not the end of Kim’ s treatment, we are glad to have the radiation done. What we need now are prayers for the success of the radiation treatment and recovery from that therapy.
We will continue to make monthly treatments in Houston. We will return to Houston October 30.
Watch Kim ring the bell.
October 6th, 2024
Today begins our last week of radiation treatment. Our last day of treatment is tomorrow. We will have Tuesday free . We have appointments all day Wednesday to finish the radiation doctors and restart her trial. So she will go back to monthly visits to Houston. We will be so glad to be back home on Thursday. Kim is in good spirits but is noticing more fatigue.
We are anxious to get back to Brian and Amelia. Asking for prayers of comfort for Brian and his family. His father passed away this last week after a lengthy illness.
October 2nd, 2024
Eleven down and four more to go. Visited with her social worker and dietician , as well as radiologist. Kim has been amazing through this treatment. She is beginning to slow down some due to fatigue. She has had the usual side effects: burning in her throat area and some nausea. Thanks to the donations to this site, she has been able to get medicine to relieve this. These meds are not available in pharmacies here but we can purchase through the pharmacy at. MD Anderson. This has made a huge difference in how she feels. Thank you to all who have donated.
September 29th, 2024
Tomorrow starts week three. We will have one more day of treatment on the next Mon. We will see the trial Dr. on the 9th and head back to OK. We will be so glad to get home but we are thankful for the opportunity to be here and get this treatment. May God bless all those who have given donations and prayers, including the administrators of this site.
September 26th, 2024
Kim with Dr. Liao, her radiologist.
September 26th, 2024
Visit with Dr. Liao (pronounced Lee ow), Kim’s radiologist. Treatments continue without severe side effects, but she is becoming more fatigued. After the doctor visit and treatment, we went and had some soothing drinks.
September 23rd, 2024
It’s hard to believe we have already been in Houston for a week. Today starts week two of radiation. We feel so blessed by all of the donors to our campaign. We wouldn’t be here without you. Please know that we are so grateful for your help. So far we have raised 1970.00. May God bless you all.
September 17th, 2024
We have revised our goal amount. We have been blessed with several donations privately and will manage with 15000. We are so thankful for this site and we are so thankful for God’s blessings including all of the donors to this fund.
September 17th, 2024
Kim actually starts her treatments today. So far we have been busy setting up our Houston nest. We are so thankful for this chance for treatment. But let’s face it we would rather be home. Four eeeks will go fast. See our other update on our goal.
September 15th, 2024
We are moved into our apartment. Treatment start Monday. Praying for success.
September 13th, 2024
We have received so many donations, so far. So thankful for all the donations and prayers. Kim and I (Sheryl) are packing and will be leaving early Sat. morning to travel to Houston. Brian and their daughter, Amelia, have their plans in order too. Anxious to get started with treatment and get it done. We love all of ya’ll. Will continue to keep you posted.
