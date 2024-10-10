KIM'S STORY A 14-year Journey of Fighting Cancer

My name is Sheryl, and I am Kim's mother. I am setting up this donation fund to help Kim and her husband, Brian, and their two children. Kim's story is about her14 year battle with stage 4 colon cancer. This year, Kim has been in a clinical trial that has been very positive both in how she feels and stabilizing her current tumors. The trial requires monthly 480-mile trips one-way to Houston. In August 2024, Kim learned she has had a recurrence in one of her thoracic bones (in the spine) and her left fourth rib. These tumors are causing severe pain and require a less than 10 pounds lifting restriction due to a chance of fractures. On September 16, 2024, Kim traveled to MD Anderson to have three weeks of radiation treatment. Her trial was put on hold until the radiation was complete. The radiation required that Kim and a caregiver remain in Houston for 4 weeks.

Now the radiation is completed and she has returned to the trial program. We will not know the results of the radiation until the end of this month. She will travel back to Houston for follow-up check up and to resume her trial program. The trial program requires a 2 to 3 day stay in Houston once a month.

Last year Brian retired from the military and now has a full-time civilian job. Their benefits have changed and the increase in expenses due to the current economy plus the added cost of the continued treatment have created a financial strain for Kim and Brian. This trial treatment offers a chance for Kim to be finally cancer free.Kim and Brian are stepping out in faith and are continuing these trips believing that God will provide for their needs. Either Brian or I will go as caregiver. The donation request will offset the expense of traveling 960 miles round trip from Lawton to Houston and back monthly. Right now Kim and Brian try to make the trip by only staying 1 or 2 nights in a hotel. To have an extra night in a hotel would make the trip safer and less stressful. Also the frequent trips are taking a toll on their vehicle.

Throughout this journey we have felt the presence and blessings of God. We know He has guided the doctors and their staff to achieve miraculous results so far. We know that He will continue to heal Kim. Kim's journey began in 2010. At age 37, Kim was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. She had tumors in her colon and liver. Her children were aged four and two. She has endured multiple surgeries that include having twelve inches of her colon removed, 70% of her liver removed, and multiple resections of her lungs. In addition, she has had multiple chemotherapy treatments and one radiation treatment. The chemotherapy was administered in Lawton through her local oncologist who partnered with MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. MD Anderson administered the surgeries and radiation. Before the trial, she also had to make checkup trips to Houston every three months. During all these treatments, her husband, Brian, has been at her side. He has juggled caregiver roles, parenting roles, and managed his military career. With the support of their families, community, and the military Kim and Brian managed the needed trips to Houston. In 2016, after my retirement I moved to Oklahoma to live with Kim and Brian and add my help to them.

Kim is strong in her spirit and faith. She has had Brian's support and strength. She has not sat around like an invalid. She has home schooled her children and ensured they were active in church and sports. Brian has equally been involved in parenting the children. In addition to Kim's health issues, their daughter has a genetic defect that can result in tumors. Their daughter had a tiny tumor on her optic nerve that required her to travel to Oklahoma City for weekly chemotherapy treatments. These treatments were for 15 months. Thankfully the tumor treatment was successful. She is a senior in high school. Their son is in the military and completing his training. This family has continued to be active in their community while managing their medical problems. Currently, they need added financial help.

We have revised our goal to $5000.00. This will allow them to manage the frequent trips and allow for additional requirements in the future. We will be thankful for any amount we receive and ask for your prayers for complete healing for Kim and our family as we travel this new path of her journey.

Our absolute goal is for Kim to hold her grandchildren. We will give updates on Kim's progress.








