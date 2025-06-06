Campaign Image

Kimi Fights Breast Cancer

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Kelsey Coffey

Campaign funds will be received by Kimi Holmes

Kimi Fights Breast Cancer

Please help us support Kimi and her family during this trying time.


As her Her journey journey progresses the challenges of managing the normal flow of things can be hard for her especially with 3 little kiddos, Dyonte and Kimi are fighting and chugging along as they fight this battle together. The Holmes family are grateful for any help, prayers, and encouragement that friends and family send their way.

Any donations made are given fully to the Holmes family and will help offset the cost of intensive chemo, radiation, surgery and other major medical expenses.

With such a life changing event falling in our laps, we are humbled by the grace and gernerosity that everyone continues to share. We thank you and love you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Nancy
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

God Bless you . Wishing you a return to optimal healh

Brett L
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

💪

CHARLES
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you!

Tesha Yates
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Carlos
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Mikey
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo