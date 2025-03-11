Help Kiko Breathe Fully Again

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

Our sweet and strong Kiko is about to take a life-changing step toward healing, and we are inviting you to be part of her journey. She will soon undergo a Pulmonary Thromboendarterectomy (PTE) at UC San Diego Health, the world’s leading center for this specialized surgery. This is her chance at a full recovery—a future where she can breathe deeply, move freely, and live fully again.

For some time now, Kiko has been living with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), a rare and serious condition caused by blood clots blocking the arteries in her lungs. This has made even simple activities exhausting, but through it all, she has remained the same kind, loving, and joyful person we all cherish. Now, thanks to the incredible expertise at UCSD, she has the opportunity to reclaim her health.

This journey hasn’t been easy, but Kiko’s faith is unwavering, and we trust that God’s healing hands will guide her through this. She is deeply loved, and her light shines so brightly in the lives of everyone who knows her.

As she prepares for surgery and the recovery ahead, we are asking for your support. Medical expenses, travel, time away from work, and the healing process will bring challenges, and any contribution—no matter the amount—will ease this burden for Kiko and her family. Most of all, we ask for your prayers, love, and encouragement as she takes this brave step forward.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Kiko. Your kindness and generosity mean everything, and we can’t wait to see her thriving again—stronger, healthier, and filled with the joy she so freely gives to others.

With love and gratitude,

Leena

Please share and keep Kiko in your prayers!