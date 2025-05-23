My mother Kidney Transplant

Hi,

Thank you for visiting my fundraising page.

I would like to ask for donations to cover the cost of my mother's kidney transplant surgery. My mother is on dialysis for 10 years and is in poor health, so she cannot drink much water or eat as she pleases. I have severe anxiety disorder and it's difficult for me to earn the amount of money required for the surgery. This kidney transplant needs a lot of money. The average survival rate after dialysis is about 15 years. Through kidney transplant she can live a really healthy and long life. I am really embarrassed to ask for donations but this is the only option left. Please help my family go through this crisis.

Thank you,

Taesan Choi