Jenny Newland's Kidney Medical Expense Fund Raiser

🙏 Help Jenny Newland Fight for Her Life – Kidney Transplant Emergency

Story:

In April 2023, our mom, Jenny Newland, received the most incredible gift — a life-saving kidney from her sister Linda. After decades apart, God reunited them just in time for Linda to be her donor. That selfless act gave our mom a second chance at life, and we are forever grateful.

After surgery, Mom bounced back beautifully. Her energy returned, her health improved, and she was doing what she loved — painting, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and praising the Lord. She even made a touching video titled "God's Glory", giving glory to God for the miracles in her life.

But this past holiday season, things took a devastating turn.

Mom came down with the flu and developed a bacterial infection in her new kidney. Because she couldn’t keep her anti-rejection medication down, her body began rejecting the kidney. My dad rushed her to the hospital, and she was flown to the Mayo Clinic Transplant Hospital in Phoenix, AZ for emergency care.

She is now on dialysis, and should be going into Mayo Clinic for Evaluation to see if she is approved for another transplant surgery.

Our family has stepped in to help with meals, travel, and daily care. We’re driving her over an hour each way to her dialysis treatments several times a week. But the financial strain is overwhelming.

They had just finished paying off her first surgery. Now the bills are piling up again.

How You Can Help:

• 💗 Donate — Every dollar goes directly toward medical bills, travel to the transplant center, and recovery expenses.

• 🙏 Pray — We’re asking for complete healing and restoration, and peace for Jenny and our family.

• 📣 Share — Please spread the word by sharing this page with your church, community, and on social media.

Jenny has always put others first. Now, she needs us. Thank you for standing with our family — your love, support, and prayers mean the world to us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jenny’s Family