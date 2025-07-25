Kiara's Chair

Welcome to the campaign that will help bless a beautiful young woman, by the name of Kiara Hymans, to get a desperately needed new wheelchair. This wonderful family is financially limited and our hope, God willing, is to raise enough funds for an up to date wheelchair and van for the family to transport her in. Kiara was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome at birth and has complications that limit her ability to walk and talk. Although her inability to talk hinders communication, she has a beautiful smile and loves to "blow raspberries". Kiara also has the heart of a runner when she has the chance. She is 19 years old but needs daily care and most of her transportation is done in a wheelchair. Her aging father (Eugene, 80) does most of the physical labor to get her from place to place (pushing, loading and unloading the wheelchair, walking her to and from the car). Her mother (Marilyn) does the driving and takes care of her physical and medical needs. Their current wheelchair and van are in frequent need of repairs and sorely need to be replaced. Please help bless the Hyman family so they can be free from these burdens. Share this page with friends and family members so we can reach the goal of $150,000 quickly. Thank you to all who donate with whatever amount. Peace to all in Jesus' name.