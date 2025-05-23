Supporting Khaled in Medjugorje

Khaled was born and raised in Nazareth. He serves Our Lady of Medjugorje at the Vicka Family Shop, which is located at the foot of Apparition Hill. There, he brings people together and prays for their intentions in front of the Blue Cross. Send him your prayer request and he will pray for you too! If possible, please support him with a small donation. Every contribution is welcome and will help him. God bless you!

Khaled ist in Nazareth geboren und aufgewachsen. Er dient der Muttergottes von Medjugorje im Vicka Family Shop, der sich am Fuße des Erscheinungsbergs befindet. Dort bringt er Menschen miteinander in Kontakt und betet vor dem Blauen Kreuz für ihre Anliegen. Schicke ihm Dein Gebetsanliegen, und er wird auch für Dich beten! Wenn möglich, unterstütze ihn bitte mit einer kleinen Spende! Jeder Beitrag ist willkommen und hilft ihm. Gott segne Dich!