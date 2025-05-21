Engine Repair emergency

Hi friends,

We’re reaching out in a time of urgent need. Our car's engine recently blew, and we've been told it needs a full replacement. The cost for a new engine and installation is about $900—something we simply can't afford right now.

This car is more than just transportation—it's how we get to work, appointments, and take care of daily responsibilities. Without it, everything has become a struggle.

We’re doing everything we can to raise the funds, but we can’t do it alone. If you're able to give anything—no matter how small—it would mean the world to us. Every dollar helps bring us closer to getting back on the road and moving forward.

Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, and support. God bless you!