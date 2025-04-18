Legacy Gift for Kevin J Sayers

On WED 04/17/2025, the Lord called his son, Kevin J. Sayers home. After several years of pain & discomfort due to medical conditions, Kevin & his family rest in the fact he is in no more pain & has a glorified body. Kevin’s faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was his most important attribute. Yes, he was a loving husband to “His Joni” and an amazing dad to Tim (Lindsey), Phil (Liz), & Jared and adored “Papa” to Grace, Anna, Lily, Miles, & Carter.

As a lifelong private music teacher, Kevin supported his family paycheck to paycheck. Would you consider giving a donation to support Mrs Sayers as life goes on? This will include funeral costs, mortgage costs, and other future bills/expenses.

You can also send a card to us at 16050 Wilson Eastpointe, MI 48021.