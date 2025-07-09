Kerrville Flood Relief Giveaway Fundraiser

Hello,

We are D&D Family Farms, of Mason, Texas, and we have partnered with MTX Beef, and Yonkers Brothers Processing, both also out of Mason, to create a giveaway in order to raise money to contribute to the relief effort in Kerrville following the recent flood.

We at D&D Family Farms raise heritage red-wattle pigs, and we are contributing one of these pigs in the giveaway!

MTX Beef has graciously offered to contribute four, 50lb boxes of their ground beef, and Yonkers Brothers Processing has kindly offered to donate the processing costs of the pig!



We will be doing two separate giveaways containing the following:

- 1/2 of D&D Family Farms Pig, processing costs waived

- 100lbs of MTX Beef

!!!That’s over 200lbs of meat, and over a $1000 value!!!

The drawing will take place on August 15th, 2025.

We are selling entries into the drawing for a donation of $100. Every $100 donated will be considered an entry, and you can enter as many times as you would like. We understand that it is a big ask, and we only ask so much to help drive up support for a community that we deeply care about, that will be healing for generations to come. If you cannot afford to enter into the giveaway, but would like to give, please feel free to do so here, or wherever you are led to.

Every dollar of the donations made to this campaign, minus GiveSendGo fees, will go to the “Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country - Kerr County Flood Relief Fund” where it be distributed where it is needed most.

Thank you for stopping by and checking out our giveaway to raise funds for Kerrville flood relief. Please share this with anyone and everyone you can.

We understand that there are multiple outlets to donate to, created by incredible people, and we would like to offer another. However, we want you to put your money where you believe it can do the most, and if that is with another outlet, then praise the Lord! We simply just want to do what we can to help a community that is dear to us. All glory to Jesus Christ!