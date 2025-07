Mexico firefighters appreciation

In the wake of recent floods and the tragedy in Texas, it is obvious that our own government is not doing much to help the community and families that were affected by the flooding, it's not surprising that the president of Mexico stepped up and sent the number one ranked aquatic rescue team in the world to help, these guys are true heroes and deserve a celebration when they return home, let's come together now and show them our deepest appreciation, please share this with everyone and donate today and show these amazing heroes that we appreciate what they are doing Thank You and God Bless