Kerr County Flood Relief

Why We Need Your Help for Ongoing Flood Relief Efforts

In the wake of the devastating floods, the need for urgent, sustained relief is immense. While many generous volunteers are stepping in to help, some aspects of this work require highly specialized resources that go beyond what volunteers can provide.

Flood recovery in rural and hard-hit areas depends heavily on large, industrial-grade equipment — such as excavators, skid steers, and high-water rescue vehicles — and the skilled operators trained to use them. These machines and professionals are essential to reach areas that are unsafe or inaccessible, to clear debris, restore roads, and assist with recovery that no amount of manual labor alone can accomplish.

What makes this effort especially unique is that it’s not just one company stepping in — it’s a group of local small businesses and working men from across the region, each with their own niche businesses, coming together to form one united crew. These are neighbors and friends who’ve left their jobs and brought their own equipment, driven solely by a desire to help their fellow Texans recover.

Operating this kind of equipment isn’t cheap. It costs thousands of dollars each day to keep the work going — covering fuel, machine upkeep, insurance, lodging for crews, and payment for experienced operators who have left their own work behind to help. We are donating every piece of equipment and every hour of labor that we can afford. But the scale of the need is bigger than we can cover alone.

That’s why we’re asking for your help. Your donation directly supports:

Daily fuel and transport for large equipment

On-site lodging and meals for operators and support staff

Maintenance and repairs to keep the machines running

Skilled operators working around the clock

Emergency access and road-clearing efforts

Importantly, anything not used to support the equipment or skilled operators will go directly to the official county relief funds, helping displaced families rebuild and recover.

This is a grassroots effort, powered by small business owners and local people with big hearts and heavy machinery. With your support, we can stay in the field longer, reach more families, and help rebuild this community that is in dire need with this devastating loss — one road, one home, and one neighbor at a time.

Please consider contributing to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. Thank you for standing with us.

Together, we can help Kerr County recover—one act of kindness at a time.