Kents cancer journey

Our friends, Kent and Jennifer, are going through what no one should have to, end stage cancer. It is robbing Kent of the life he was hoping to have with Jennifer. And at this point, unless a miracle happens, he will be with Jesus soon.

As you can imagine, their medical bills are overwhelming, and they are having to deal with not only end of cancer care, but the medical responsibilities that come with it. money is running out, and bills are piling up, causing stress and anxiety.

please consider helping with whatever you may be able to do. Every little bit helps. Thank you so much in advance!