Kents cancer journey

Marianne Grant

Jennifer Nelson

Our friends, Kent and Jennifer, are going through what no one should have to, end stage cancer. It is robbing Kent of the life he was hoping to have with Jennifer. And at this point, unless a miracle happens, he will be with Jesus soon.

As you can imagine, their medical bills are overwhelming, and they are having to deal with not only end of cancer care, but the medical responsibilities that come with it. money is running out, and bills are piling up, causing stress  and anxiety.

please consider helping with whatever you may be able to do. Every little bit helps. Thank you so much in advance!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying God will continue to comfort you and your family. I didn't know Kent too well but wish I had. I'll never forget our growth group at ACAC. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

Thank you Kent and Jennifer for your kind service to our kids in Sunday School. Kent is missed so much. Praying for your comfort and peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristy and Casey Price
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Vickie Muller
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Northgate Church
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

With love and prayers from your church

Ken and Donna Wright
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you both, and your family are in our prayers.

Jennifer Hutmire
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Linda Ashworth
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers!

Marianne Grant
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Paul and Denise Belschner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Janco Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God be with you Kent!

Updates

Update #3

June 15th, 2025

Kent went to be with Jesus today. Please continue to pray for Jennifer and the family. If you would still like to donate to help her, please do so. And thank you all so much. ❤️💔

Update #2

June 13th, 2025

Kent is “fading fast” according to Jennifer 😔

He eats a little bit and had some milkshake but not much else.

Please continue to pray for he and Jennifer. And if you would still like to donate to assist Jennifer when Kent goes to be with Jesus, please do so. It means so much for her to feel the support and love.

And again, thank you to all who have donated and prayed. It is so appreciated 🙂

Update #1

June 9th, 2025

I want to update everyone on Kent’s current status.  Jennifer says “Kent's appetite is waning, and he struggles to stay awake. His pain is still under control, which is a blessing.”

Please continue to pray for him and for God’s will to be done. His ways are perfect even when we don’t understand them.  Please continue to pray for Jennifer and their sons. This journey has been incredibly difficult, and she needs as much prayer, financial and emotional support that we can all offer.  They are very appreciative of dinner donations also.  ☺️

Thank you all so much for your continued support!  ❤️❤️❤️

