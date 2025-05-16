Celebration of life for Kenneth Quiceno

In Loving Memory of Kenneth Quiceno

Today, we remember and celebrate the life of a remarkable man — a father, a friend, a craftsman, and a source of laughter and light. Kenneth was more than just a skilled craftsman, he was an artist with his hands and an inventor at heart. He had a gift for seeing possibility where others saw problems, he truly found purpose in turning broken things into something strong, and beautiful.

He was a devoted son, proud a father of four children and a tender grandfather. His love for his family was unwavering. In the way he spoke, the way he joked, the way he played. He expressed that love every single day.

He was also incredibly gifted athletically. On the basketball court, he moved with grace. In Hapkido he fought with sharp instincts. And when it came to the pool table, he could run the table with the best of them.

More than anything, he had a heart that was always ready to serve. If someone he cared about needed help, he would drop everything in a second to be there. No hesitation. No excuses. Whether it was fixing something, offering a ride, or just showing up when it mattered most — he was dependable in the way that truly counted.

He might not have always chosen the safest or most conventional paths — he was a little carefree, sometimes even in the face of consequences — but he lived life on his own terms, with boldness, stubbornness, and a grin that could lighten any room.

He made us laugh. He taught us to work hard, how to be strong, and how to keep going. He could be infuriatingly stubborn — but always in a way that made you admire his spirit. He brought joy wherever he went, whether by telling a story, cracking a joke, or just being himself — raw, real, and unfiltered.

Though he may be gone, the memories he built are strong, lasting, and full of love. We carry him with us in every smile.





This campaign has been created to help settle debts, and financial obligations that now fall upon the grieving family.

Funds raised through this campaign will be used specifically to:

Pay off medical bills, credit card balances, or other personal debts incurred before Kenneth's passing.

Prevent undue financial burden on surviving family members.

Provide closure by ensuring all affairs are handled with dignity and responsibility.

We deeply appreciate any support offered, whether through donations or by sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you