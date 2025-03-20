Supporting Kendra Sherman

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $175
Kendra recently had surgery and contracted an infection while in the hospital. Now, she will need an intravenous antibiotic which is only partially covered. Her share of the cost is $1000.00. She would very much appreciate any support and prayers for her recovery!
Love you, Kendra! Praying for you!
