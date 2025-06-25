Help Kelsey Get the Education She Deserve

The mother is writing with a heartfelt request for support. Kelsey has been diagnosed with dyslexia and dyscalculia, which affect their ability to read, spell, and understand math concepts.

Although the sender has been working with the school, challenges have occurred in ensuring Kelsey receives appropriate accommodations and services to access their education effectively. The sender is pursuing due process to advocate for Kelsey's educational rights and ensure they receive a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) as guaranteed by law.

Unfortunately, due process can involve significant legal fees and expenses. The Mother is reaching out to their community for help to cover these costs so they can focus on ensuring Kelsey gets the support they deserve. Donations, no matter the size, will directly contribute to covering legal fees, expert evaluations, and other costs associated with advocating for Kelsey's needs.

Every contribution makes a difference and will help them navigate this process and secure the resources Kelsey needs to succeed academically.