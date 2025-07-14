Emergency car fund

After an exhaustive job search I finally found employment. I have been having to borrow my landlord's extra vehicle to get to work. Today he notified me that his main vehicle broke down and he needs his extra vehicle back. This leaves me with no way to get to work. I am in a rural area (no Uber, no bus line etc). I have only received one paycheck so far, and after being out of work for awhile, I have no savings. I am scheduled to work Wednesday through Saturday and cannot lose my job. I am only looking to purchase a safe, reliable, used car for now. I will be saving for a better vehicle with my pay from this job. This is obviously an unexpected obstacle that I don't have another solution for. I don't like asking for help at the age of 53, but I see no other option. Anything will be greatly appreciated and I have always helped others anytime I was able. I would much rather be the giver than the one in need. Anything above the goal will be split between donating back to other campaigns and funding supplies for my own business. Thank you all in advance! I hope to reach this goal by tomorrow night. So please share if you are so inclined. God bless!