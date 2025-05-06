Help Fund my Husband's Education! Vet Dad

Hello!

My name is Kelly West, my husband's name is Caleb West. Caleb was recently accepted into Veterinary School at Oregon State University. We are very excited!! It's been my husband's dream since he was a child to go to veterinary school. Caleb has worked so long and hard, and after many rejections he was finally accepted into veterinary school! We are so glad that the Lord answered our prayers and gave us this opportunity.

We are expecting our first child and moving from Ohio to Oregon so Caleb can attend his classes. We know it will be hard, but we are thrilled for the adventure. We are willing to embrace the future with faith in the Lord. However, it wil be hard to get Caleb through Veterinary school without any financial support. That is why we are raising money to pay for at least the first semester of vet school, and if need be, through all four years.

Caleb will be in the class of 2029. Please show your support by giving a generous donation to help fund his education, in any amount that you are willing to give. For his first year at Oregon State University, Caleb needs to raise a total of $60,710 for Tuition. All funds will go directly to tuition, housing or school supplies. Please help us to reach this goal, so that Caleb can financially start his educational journey.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity!

Love,

Kelly West