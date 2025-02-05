Supporting Mama Kelly Smay

This is a fundraiser to try and raise money for Mom. She has stage 4 metastasized breast cancer, and the insurance company is no longer covering the treatments, so we are asking for help! It's about $11,000 to pay for the treatment, and Dr. she needs. So, if you are able to help in any way, it would be greatly appreciated!

A few years ago, mom was going through the thickest part of her cancer, it was so bad Dr.s had told her she only had a couple months to live and they had nothing they could do to help her. After LOTS of RESEARCH, mom decided to fight her cancer naturally with treatments. After treatments, more Dr.s and scans they finally accepted her for surgery. They thought she was over the curve.

Today, we are finding out her cancer is uncommon and doesn't show up on scans like normal cancer does. Our Dr.s are stumped and unsure what they can do for her. Her insurance (starting this year) will not cover her seeing a specialist. So we are trying to raise money to help.

When I was a kid, mom's mom had cancer and passed away. We all lived through how hard it was and left anyone who knew her devastated. Since my Gram's passing, my mom researched cancer, the different kinds, and how to treat it naturally. I think God was preparing her for this chapter...

Now we are here, and Mom is using the research she knows to find doctors and medical experts who are helping her find and use natural remedies to cure cancer. We are sending up prayers every day for a miracle and are trying to share her story and testimony through this to give hope to others in her situation and help them as well.

She is a homeschool mom of six, and grandma of two new littles and she is my Mom. And she is such a fighter! So thank you all! If you have any questions, please feel free to message me! God bless!