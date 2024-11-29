Empowering English Learners: My Journey to Becoming a Better TESOL Educator

Hello friends,

I'm Keith, and for the last year and a half, I have been taking courses in the Master of Arts in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) program at Biola University. Due to rising tuition costs and the increased costs of raising a growing family (we just celebrated the birth of our third son), I am calling on you for support for the coming semester's tuition.

As an educator, I have always been passionate about helping students unlock their potential through language learning. The MA in TESOL program at Biola University will equip me with advanced skills and knowledge to become a more effective and impactful English language teacher. Here's how this degree will help me become a better educator:

Cultural Competence: The program has deepened my understanding of different cultures, allowing me to create more inclusive and supportive learning environments.

Language Acquisition Expertise: I will gain insights into the complexities of second language acquisition, enabling me to better support my students' language development.

Curriculum Design Skills: The degree will teach me to develop more effective, tailored curricula that meet the unique needs of English language learners.

Research-Based Practices: I will learn to apply the latest research in TESOL, ensuring that my teaching methods are grounded in proven, effective approaches.

Biblical Foundation: Most importantly, I hope to grow as a follower of Christ, to apply God's word to how I live and work, and to learn how to integrate my faith into my teaching.

By investing in my education, you're not just supporting my personal growth – you're helping to shape the future of countless English language learners. Your contribution will have a ripple effect, empowering students to achieve their dreams through improved English skills.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to becoming the best TESOL educator I can be. Thank you for considering supporting my campaign and joining me on this transformative journey!