Campaign Image

Empowering English Learners

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Keith Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Keith Anderson

Empowering English Learners

Empowering English Learners: My Journey to Becoming a Better TESOL Educator

Hello friends,

I'm Keith, and for the last year and a half, I have been taking courses in the Master of Arts in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) program at Biola University. Due to rising tuition costs and the increased costs of raising a growing family (we just celebrated the birth of our third son), I am calling on you for support for the coming semester's tuition. 

As an educator, I have always been passionate about helping students unlock their potential through language learning. The MA in TESOL program at Biola University will equip me with advanced skills and knowledge to become a more effective and impactful English language teacher. Here's how this degree will help me become a better educator: 

  • Cultural Competence: The program has deepened my understanding of different cultures, allowing me to create more inclusive and supportive learning environments.
  • Language Acquisition Expertise: I will gain insights into the complexities of second language acquisition, enabling me to better support my students' language development.
  • Curriculum Design Skills: The degree will teach me to develop more effective, tailored curricula that meet the unique needs of English language learners.
  • Research-Based Practices: I will learn to apply the latest research in TESOL, ensuring that my teaching methods are grounded in proven, effective approaches.
  • Biblical Foundation: Most importantly, I hope to grow as a follower of Christ, to apply God's word to how I live and work, and to learn how to integrate my faith into my teaching. 

By investing in my education, you're not just supporting my personal growth – you're helping to shape the future of countless English language learners. Your contribution will have a ripple effect, empowering students to achieve their dreams through improved English skills. 

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to becoming the best TESOL educator I can be. Thank you for considering supporting my campaign and joining me on this transformative journey!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Keith, we feel blessed to witness how God led you to this journey and how He blessed you and your family. All the best wishes! Hope we can have a reunion in person in the near future! (T&J)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God continue to provide and bless you abundantly! Can’t wait to see you soon.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo