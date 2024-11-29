Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Keith Anderson
Empowering English Learners: My Journey to Becoming a Better TESOL Educator
Hello friends,
I'm Keith, and for the last year and a half, I have been taking courses in the Master of Arts in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) program at Biola University. Due to rising tuition costs and the increased costs of raising a growing family (we just celebrated the birth of our third son), I am calling on you for support for the coming semester's tuition.
As an educator, I have always been passionate about helping students unlock their potential through language learning. The MA in TESOL program at Biola University will equip me with advanced skills and knowledge to become a more effective and impactful English language teacher. Here's how this degree will help me become a better educator:
By investing in my education, you're not just supporting my personal growth – you're helping to shape the future of countless English language learners. Your contribution will have a ripple effect, empowering students to achieve their dreams through improved English skills.
Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to becoming the best TESOL educator I can be. Thank you for considering supporting my campaign and joining me on this transformative journey!
Dear Keith, we feel blessed to witness how God led you to this journey and how He blessed you and your family. All the best wishes! Hope we can have a reunion in person in the near future! (T&J)
May God continue to provide and bless you abundantly! Can’t wait to see you soon.
