Send Keighty to Akron!

Goal:
USD $1,610
Raised:
USD $240
Hi! My name is Keighty! I love Soap Box Derby racing, and I especially love getting to represent our small ND town at Nationals! This year, I have qualified to race at Nationals in the Super Stock division. But I need your help! This is an expensive 10-day trip, and I need to help my adults get there with me. Your donation means a lot to me and my family. THANK YOU for helping me represent North Dakota in this unique way!
Go get em girl!!
Good luck Keighty!!! Go get em!!!
June 25th, 2025
Good morning friends!
This is MamaBear tuning in to update you on our goal. We are SO CLOSE to wrapping this up. As of this morning, we are looking at closing the gap on $1740. I’ve updated the overall goal to reflect what we have received in private donations.
Keighty and Marleigh are pumped to make this trip and excited to see how they can do at the National/Worldwide level. We are SO GRATEFUL for all the support we have had this year. Keighty loves soap box racing and so do we!
Feel free to share this page to help us finish strong.
In Him,
MamaBear
