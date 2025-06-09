Campaign Image

Send Keighty to Akron!

Goal:

 USD $1,610

Raised:

 USD $240

Campaign created by Erin E DeVries

Send Keighty to Akron!

Hi! My name is Keighty! I love Soap Box Derby racing, and I especially love getting to represent our small ND town at Nationals! This year, I have qualified to race at Nationals in the Super Stock division. But I need your help! This is an expensive 10-day trip, and I need to help my adults get there with me. Your donation means a lot to me and my family. THANK YOU for helping me represent North Dakota in this unique way!

Recent Donations
Kris Moritz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Bambi
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get em girl!!

Jeff Taffe
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sandra Kay
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Keighty!!! Go get em!!!

Updates

ALMOST THERE!

June 25th, 2025

Good morning friends! 

This is MamaBear tuning in to update you on our goal. We are SO CLOSE to wrapping this up. As of this morning, we are looking at closing the gap on $1740. I’ve updated the overall goal to reflect what we have received in private donations.

Keighty and Marleigh are pumped to make this trip and excited to see how they can do at the National/Worldwide level. We are SO GRATEFUL for all the support we have had this year. Keighty loves soap box racing and so do we! 

Feel free to share this page to help us finish strong. 

In Him,

MamaBear

