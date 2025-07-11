Saving Lives Together - Kidney Recovery Support

🌟 I remember sitting in my childhood home, surrounded by walls lined with memories and the countless laughter-filled gatherings. One of the largest contributors to the laugh's from my childhood and life was my brother's best friend. Nate has been a constant presence in our family, and a member who has provided endless entertainment. It's been a tough journey for our dear friend who had to face kidney failure during the prime of his life without any warning. For 4-5 years, he fought against time, bravely battling every day. 🌟

As I see him now, staying with my retired parents after finally receiving his much needed transplant—I can't help but feel the weight of our community in this battle for life. For so many of us we view receiving the transplant as the finish line. This is, unfortunately, not the reality, at a minimum for the next 4 to 6 weeks he has countless appointments, little to no immune system while his body works to accept the new organ, and a variety of medications to support his recovery. His strength is awe-inspiring, his spirit unwavering during each appointment, set-back, or other inconvenience.

My parents, living a retired life filled with love and compassion, have stepped up as caretakers during this tough period of recovery for our friend. They find joy in helping out but face their own struggles: with a minimum of 4 trips a week for medical appointments from Tacoma to Seattle with it's notorious traffic and paying exorbitant parking fees is an added burden they had not anticipated when planning their golden years.

It's not just about transportation; it's also about ensuring he has proper nourishment during these times—food that can sometimes feel like a luxury in itself. At this time, his options for food have expanded from his dialysis diet (with a required 125 grams of protein a day!). For all parties there are various reasons that food is an added consideration. On one side, having an additional person in the home means purchasing additional ingredients for meals. On the other side being accustomed to supporting a budget of limited food, expanding meal options means having to adjust the budget to new grocery price realities.

That’s why I am reaching out today. 🌈 Imagine if every one of us could lighten their load just a little—maybe by contributing toward gas, parking fees, or a grocery trip so that all involved can breathe a little easier. It’s not about grand gestures; it's about the everyday kindness that makes life bearable when you're fighting for your health and happiness.

I am asking you—friends, neighbors, family of friends—to join us in this mission. Every dollar counts: from filling up a gas tank to supporting my parents as they care for him. Let’s come together, pooling the little we can spare, so that hope remains not just a distant dream but an achievable reality. 💚

Your contribution isn't just money; it's love in action—a token of support from one human heart to another during some of life’s most challenging moments. Thank you for considering this plea as seriously as we do ourselves. Let’s make a difference, together. 👐

💲 Help us help them by donating today at [Insert Link Here]. Every little bit counts! Sharing our story is just as important—let's spread the word and show that even in the smallest corners of life, there are giants among us who need our arms to lean on. 🚀 #KeepThatKidney