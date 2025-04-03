Tasha's Road to Remission - 3600 for Care and Cure





Hello, my name is Tasha Ezaki and I was vaccine-injured in 2011. This led to me being 100% housebound and 80% bedridden. My full-time caregiver, Steve Ezaki, has been by my side 24/7, but due to the economic conditions, they lost their job in marketing, and our savings have finally run out. We are raising $3600 to cover our monthly living expenses and treatments for my health remission.

We have been blessed with support for food and shelter, but we need your help to cover the following expenses:

1. Monthly living expenses: $1600

2. Advanced treatments for my health remission: $1000

3. Building a coaching/consulting business for others in our same situation: $1000

Our goal is to help me achieve remission and empower others affected by vaccine injuries and other unacknowledged reasons. We have developed frameworks, systems, and protocols that have helped us manage our condition, and we want to share these with others. Your support will go towards building a sustainable future for us and for others who are struggling and needy in this way.

We are also exploring advanced treatments such as stem cell research and other state-of-the-art technologies that show promise in helping me achieve remission. Your contribution will help us cover the costs of these treatments and bring us one step closer to a cure.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting us. Your generosity will go a long way in helping us achieve our goals and improve our quality of life.

This had been a long and painful struggle, but we've always put our faith first by looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

We see this campaign as such!

#TashasRoadToRemission #VaccineInjury #Crowdfunding #HealthRemission