Campaign Image

Keep Me DJing and Eating

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,000

Total Raised:

 USD $7,030

Raised this month:

 USD $15

Campaign created by Matthew bukaty

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew bukaty

Keep Me DJing and Eating

Everyone knows I'm disabled with epilepsy. Unfortunately I lost disability during covid for missing an opointment I was never notified of. 

Im currently in reapplication and appeal for close to 2 years now and the money has run out. 

Single father of 2 daughters so it has been extra hard.

I'm a catholic man, attends church, observes all the requirement days, etc.

Saddens me to even make this.

Recent Donations
Show:
DJ aZoiD
$ 15.00 USD
13 days ago

Happy new year brother...

Kris Reeve
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish that I could do this 12 times a year. Christ is King. Merry Christmas, brother.

Ryan Crowsley
$ 99.00 USD
1 month ago

Peace be with you Brother!

JP
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Don't be afraid. "for God has come in this way to test you, and so that your fear of him will keep you from sinning!" [Exodus 20:20]

Mary
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well, fren

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
2 months ago

o/

Wolraad Woltemade
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

For I heed the creed, a fellow brother's plea, right arm extended a helping hand from me to thee. "Come what may, all bad fortune is to be conquered by endurance." - Virgil Keep moving forward, one step at a time. 💪🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 114.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well soon Brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
3 months ago

o/

Toastee Coconut
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

o/ keep up the good work

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Oh slash from JFG

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
4 months ago

o/

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

tim bush
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

14 rods

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

o/

Michael Amos
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

This Music is FIRE!!!!

Updates

Update #3

December 5th, 2024

Thank you to everyone supporting us through my hospitalization, Advent, and Christmastide. May God be with you all. 

Update #2

March 7th, 2024

We are once again critical here if you can help out in any way.

Thank you everyone for helping out this month.

January 28th, 2024

This has allowed me to continue to create catholic centered content for February and part of March.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo