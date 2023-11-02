Keep Me DJing and Eating

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $7,030
Raised this month:
USD $15
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew bukaty
Everyone knows I'm disabled with epilepsy. Unfortunately I lost disability during covid for missing an opointment I was never notified of.
Im currently in reapplication and appeal for close to 2 years now and the money has run out.
Single father of 2 daughters so it has been extra hard.
I'm a catholic man, attends church, observes all the requirement days, etc.
Saddens me to even make this.
Happy new year brother...
Merry Christmas brother!
I wish that I could do this 12 times a year. Christ is King. Merry Christmas, brother.
Peace be with you Brother!
Don't be afraid. "for God has come in this way to test you, and so that your fear of him will keep you from sinning!" [Exodus 20:20]
Best wishes
All the best
Get well, fren
o/
For I heed the creed, a fellow brother's plea, right arm extended a helping hand from me to thee. "Come what may, all bad fortune is to be conquered by endurance." - Virgil Keep moving forward, one step at a time. 💪🏻
Get well soon Brother.
o/
o/ keep up the good work
Oh slash from JFG
o/
14 rods
Brother
o/
This Music is FIRE!!!!
December 5th, 2024
Thank you to everyone supporting us through my hospitalization, Advent, and Christmastide. May God be with you all.
March 7th, 2024
We are once again critical here if you can help out in any way.
January 28th, 2024
This has allowed me to continue to create catholic centered content for February and part of March.
