Everything lost in a fire help for Keegan

Early in the morning of June 19, 2025 Keegan was awoken by his neighbor banging on his door. Their apartment complex was on fire. He only had a minute to get fully awake, realized the smoke was thick, burning his eyes and throat. He threw on a t-shirt and shoes and walked outside to chaos. Right next door, the building was on fire.
The fire trucks came, and after the 3 alarm fire was doused, it was discovered that one neighbor passed away in the fire. Another was taken to the hospital with serious burns. Keegan, and most of his neighbors were fine. 12 units have been destroyed and cannot be entered due to structural damage. They let Keegan go back in to get his car keys, and he grabbed a blanket and pillow, and his work laptop. Everything else had to be left behind.
This is Keegan's first apartment. He has been trying to purchase the small things he needs to be able to cook, clean etc. Keegan finally had a cozy little home. But now he has nothing. His beloved gaming computer and monitor, gone. His new mattress purchased 2 months ago, damaged and unusable. There is no word on if anything or everything is damaged beyond use. We are hoping they will let him back in to try to salvage anything at all, but for now, the residents of the complex affected by the fire, cannot not enter their residences.
We are asking for donations to help Keegan get into another apartment and purchase the minimal items he will need to survive. We did not purchase renters insurance when he moved in, but we will definitely do so for his next place. Any help and positive thoughts are greatly appreciated. We will be working to find another affordable place but, in the meantime, Keegan just needs the basics. Shoes, socks, deodorant, toothbrush, etc. Some clothes to wear to work.
Please keep everyone affected by this tragedy, and the family of the person who did not make it out, in your thoughts and prayers.
Positive Vibes!
I pray you are able to salvage some of your stuff. Just remember it is just stuff.
June 26th, 2025
We are still waiting to see if Keegan will be able to enter the apartment and if so, what may be salvageable. Fingers crossed his personal, memorable things are safe.
So far it sounds like he might be able to access his unit between 9am and 5pm Monday. Nothing over the weekend, so another lost work day.
We are extremely grateful that he wasn't hurt. Our thought and prayers rest with the family of the neighbor who passed away, and the 2nd neighbor who suffer burns and had to go to the hospital.
Thank you all for your support, help and love.
