Kealen & Emily Ann Lost Everything in a House Fire

On Friday June 6th, Kealen and Emily Ann Farris, along with their two precious children—Jack (2-years-old) and Mable (8-months-old)—lost everything in a devastating house fire. They’re missionaries in Yakima, Washington, serving the Native communities with Sacred Road Ministries. A fire from nearby quickly came and overtook their home, thankfully Emily Ann was able to flee with the kids before the entire house burned down.
Kealen and Emily Ann have given their lives to passionately serving others with love, humility, and unwavering faith. Now, they need our help.
This beautiful young family has lost their home, belongings, everything—but not their hope! Let’s surround them with the same compassion they so freely give.
If you feel so led, please give whatever you can to help them rebuild. Every dollar makes a difference.
Thank you for your support, and know that they’d really appreciate your prayers for this journey ahead of rebuilding ❤️
You can donate here or through Sacred Road Ministries, if you wish to have a tax deductible receipt.
https://sacredroadministries.org/give?form=Kealen-Emily-Ann-Farris
I remember coming on a short-term team and working on the Ministry House was one of our work projects. So much heart went into that home. Praying for you and your family.
Hugs and prayers!
All my best wishes, karin
God in His beautiful Providence will bring great glory to His name through your lives in this challenging experience, and will strengthen and deepen your faith in ways you could never imagine!!🙏❤️🙏
We are so sorry. We are continuing to pray for you and your family.
I’m so very sorry this happened to you all praying for you and your family.
Praying for your family to cling to God and receive mercy in this tragedy. So thankful that all the family members are safe.
Praying for you daily.
You are such a blessing to the community in Yakama and every short term team that comes through. When I’ve come with Pitt you’ve been so kind and it is evident that you have an amazing heart for the Lord and the people of Yakama. We are praying for you at Pitt. God Bless You.
July 3rd, 2025
Dearest Family and Friends,
July 4th marks 4 weeks since our home burned down, and we're beginning to realize the gravity of "healing" from a fire is going to be heavy and long. From adjusting to a new "normal", the waves of emotions, and hard nights of sleep, to the logistical side of working with insurance and finding a new home; it'll all just take time. For those of you that have been able to step up right away and assist us in various ways, we've been so thankful. And for those of you who haven't reached out yet, and have been thinking of it, we're still in need: in need of prayers, encouragement, relationship/friendship, and finances. So please continue to check up on us, or reach out to us if you haven't yet, but have been meaning too (no, it's not too late). One of the biggest blessings to us has been people walking alongside us. Community reminds us that our load of grief is shared, and there's comfort in that.
Throughout the last few weeks, we've been adjusting to our new normal. Right now that normal is living on our churches property in a 17ft trailer (one bedroom, a little kitchenette, living room and bathroom). The week that our house burned down, Sacred Road Ministries was also hosting our first summer team. One of the couples that visited that week, drove over here cross-country in their new trailer. They saw the smoke billowing from our home, and immediately texted, saying "Well, looks like we're leaving the camper here". We are so thankful that they did! It's a lot easier to make this space an enjoyable and restful temporary home, rather than living in a hotel room. And staying at the church ensures countless opportunities to be in community-- which is a blessing, especially on the harder days.
Since creating a new living space and routine, one of our newest family rhythms has been writing in a family prayer journal. A few times a week, we'll sit down in the evening and do our best to write down some things we want to praise God for, and then share our desires, needs and wants with Him. That's probably been one of our favorite new rhythms. Each time we do this, one or several of you guys (family members, friends, pastors or mentors) will make it onto our list of "praises". We truly are thankful for each of you, and pray that the Lord blesses each of you as you're pouring into our family.
Each day we have people checking in and asking: "how can I help"? or "what else do you need"? And the simple answers to those questions is that material wise, we have as much as we can store in our current space. Eventually we'll look into renting a small storage space for stocking up on larger household items for our next home, but we're not there yet. So presently, monetary gifts, help with the kids or providing access to easy meals is most helpful (I'll provide a list of examples below).
Another question that people have begun asking is "what's next"? or "where are you going to live next"? And the next place we call "home" will be a house we can buy, and no longer rent. Realistically, we'll probably wait until our busy ministry season is over for the summer, and then begin the process of applying for a home-loan and finding a realtor, etc. So by early-mid August, we'll begin the process of looking for our own home! Prayers for that next step is appreciated. And most finances that you give will go towards rebuilding our own home: finding a place we can buy on the reservation, purchasing the furniture, etc.
In this season, we're seeing more evidence of this truth: that "God loves to look after the birds and the flowers. And God loves to look after me too" -The Jesus Storybook Bible. He really is a loving God, and there hasn't been a single thing that we've lacked in our more desperate season of need.
-God Bless, The Farrises
Ways to Contribute Towards Our Family's Needs:
Give Send Go or Sending a personal check: Both of these ways of giving enables us to use the funds immediately as needs arise. If you prefer to mail a check, you can send it to P.O. Box 400 Harrah, WA 98933.
Sacred Road Ministries: this avenue of giving goes directly towards our monthly salary with SRM. If you're able to commit to give on a regular annual, quarterly or monthly basis, that's even more helpful! Although we don't have immediate access to the funds sent here, any amount still helps to meet our financial needs. You can give online at https://sacredroadministries.org/give. You can also mail a check to P.O. Box 400 Harrah, WA 98933. Write the check out to Sacred Road Ministries and in the memo line write, "Farris".
Gift Cards: Old Navy, Ikea, TJ Maxx, Amazon, Target, Visa (helps meet our seasonal needs. As seasons change, we'll need warmer clothes and shoes etc. Eventually we'll need to purchase household items, too. We may begin a registry for that, but until then, gift cards are helpful). You can send gift cards to P.O. Box 400 Harrah, WA 98933. You can also email them to kealenfarris96@gmail.com or emilyannfarris@gmail.com.
Food/Meals: If you're far away, gift cards to local grocery stores, like Walmart, Safeway, Costco, or Fred Meyer help us stock up on groceries/easy meals. If you're local and have the capacity to make an easy crock-pot/insta-pot meal, those are helpful too.
June 18th, 2025
Dearest Friends and Family,
On Friday, June 6th, a brush fire began in our neighbors yard, and within minutes of the accidental flame sparking, the fire consumed our home. I was in the house with both kids. Several little miracles took place that day that enabled us to make it out!
Since then, I keep remembering the Bible story in Matthew 8, when Jesus fell asleep in the boat with his disciples during a big storm. And after they woke him up to calm the storm, “the men in the boat were amazed and said, “Who is this? Even the wind and the waves obey him.” -Matthew 8:27.
Every second counted that day, and it honestly feels like the wind heard His voice and obeyed Him that day, just long enough for the kids and me to be safe. Every little detail that happened that day: Mable not letting me set her down, and waking up from her nap, prevented me from falling asleep or taking a shower, to the direction of the wind blowing and the timing of it changing direction. Like I said, several little miracles that point us to God’s love, mercy, grace and power that day.
We’re so appreciative to all of you for rallying alongside us over the last week and a half! Thank you to everyone who has been praying, who has given us money and has helped restore a sense of "home" where we are staying. Thank you for reaching out to see how we are doing, for raising funds to meet our current and future needs. Thank you for those who have worked to replace special items or started remaking one-of-a-kind gifts to replace what is lost (special quilts, stuffed animals, wedding mementos, etc).
Thank you for watching our kids so Kealen and I can process the weight of what's happened and research the next thing we need to do.
We are still in shock and learning to live with our new normal but it's so much easier to adjust knowing that we are not alone; we are surrounded by giving, praying, supportive friends, family and strangers!
We currently have 2 ways set up to help us:
1. Give Send Go, sends money to us directly so we can use it for more immediate needs— replacing important paperwork, getting the bare bones essentials for living, little things for making our current stay more of a “home”, and eventually getting items for our next long-term “home”. https://www.givesendgo.com/KealenandEmilyAnnFarris...
2. Giving towards our personal account with Sacred Road Ministries. All funds go directly to us. You get a tax deductible receipt too. If you have the capacity to commit to giving on a regular monthly or annual basis, that’s even more helpful towards our long-term hope of staying on the mission-field! https://sacredroadministries.org/give
Emly Ann Farris
