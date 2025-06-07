Kealen & Emily Ann Lost Everything in a House Fire

On Friday June 6th, Kealen and Emily Ann Farris, along with their two precious children—Jack (2-years-old) and Mable (8-months-old)—lost everything in a devastating house fire. They’re missionaries in Yakima, Washington, serving the Native communities with Sacred Road Ministries. A fire from nearby quickly came and overtook their home, thankfully Emily Ann was able to flee with the kids before the entire house burned down.

Kealen and Emily Ann have given their lives to passionately serving others with love, humility, and unwavering faith. Now, they need our help.

This beautiful young family has lost their home, belongings, everything—but not their hope! Let’s surround them with the same compassion they so freely give.

If you feel so led, please give whatever you can to help them rebuild. Every dollar makes a difference.

Thank you for your support, and know that they’d really appreciate your prayers for this journey ahead of rebuilding ❤️

You can donate here or through Sacred Road Ministries, if you wish to have a tax deductible receipt.

https://sacredroadministries.org/give?form=Kealen-Emily-Ann-Farris