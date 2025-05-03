Trusting God Plan Through Cancer

Hello everyone,





My name is Casey, and I’m reaching out in faith to share our story and ask for your prayers and support as my wife Kay and I walk through one of the most challenging seasons of our lives.





In 2023, our world was turned upside down when my wife, Kay, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, with metastases to other areas of her body. Despite the devastating news, Kay has remained one of the strongest people I know—steadfast in her faith and determined to fight this with everything she has.





Over the past several months, Kay has undergone three rounds of treatment with a new medication. Recently, we received some hopeful news: the main tumor has shown signs of shrinkage, though the metastases have not changed yet. While not the full victory we are praying for, we are thankful for every sign of progress and continue to trust in God’s healing power.





In February, Kay was hospitalized with double pneumonia. By God’s grace, she recovered, though she continues to deal with some lingering fatigue. Even through that difficult time, she never lost her spirit, and we are so grateful she pulled through.





As for me, I was recently let go from my job, adding a heavy financial strain to an already difficult situation. Still, we believe God has a purpose in every season. We’re trusting Him as He leads us down a new path. One major blessing we hold onto is that Kay has health coverage through the VA, which ensures her treatment can continue. But with the loss of income, daily expenses, travel, and caregiving costs have become more difficult to manage.





We created this campaign not just to ask for help financially, but to humbly ask for your prayers. Pray for healing, for strength, for provision, and for wisdom as we navigate what comes next. If you’re able to give, we are deeply thankful. If you can’t give financially, your prayers and sharing this page mean just as much to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We continue to trust in God’s plan, and we know that we are not walking this path alone.





God bless you,

Casey & Kay



