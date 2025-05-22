Help Kaylee fight for her baby

Goal:
My sister Kaylee lost her custody case yesterday because of the judge saying that her 1 year old not being vaccinated is a “safety issue” and he went on and on about how thousands of people would be dead on the streets without vaccines and that Jonas Salk is a genius who stopped polio etc. The judge gave so much weight to the vaccine issue, it was the only “check” in father’s favor, in a case where there were SO MANY red flags against father. The judge went through the custody factors and used vaccines against my sister and in father’s favor many times.
He gave father, who has only been minimally involved and has never has spoken up ever about vaccines or any other medical decisions at appts except to try to use it against her in court (so he could get 50/50 and not have to pay child support), week on-week off custody and FULL medical decision control, including vaccinations, saying that there are “court cases” (which he conveniently didn’t cite) that say that a child can be vaccinated against one parents’ will. My sister testified about her concerns regarding the medical issues surrounding vaccines, how she was vaccine injured as a child (she had Guillain Barre as a child and was hospitalized for months), but also about how it’s against her religious beliefs because of the fetal cell lines used in vaccines and that God made our bodies to have natural immunity etc.
So now father, who doesn’t know ANYTHING about the baby’s medical issues (he was born 5 weeks early and was developmentally delayed and could barely eat until my sister spent thousands of dollars and hours taking him to PT, OT, feeding therapy, chiropractors, etc) gets to make all his decisions now?! And have him for a week at a time?! How is that stability for the baby and in his best interests? He barely communicates with my sister (the judge said he puts up a wall which is a totally ok tactic in his mind) and she won’t get to see her baby for a FULL WEEK AT A TIME bc she made the important decision not to vaccinate!! It’s INSANE! The baby is perfectly healthy and on target for all milestones now because of the hard work my sister put in!
My sister wants to get an emergency injunction staying the order regarding medical decisions (she will also be appealing the custody part obviously) but we are looking for a civil rights attorney who knows about vaccine issues to take on this case, as her current attorney does not do appellate work and she needs someone who is actually knowledgeable about the first amendment issues surrounding the judge’s decision, as well as the custody factors and how they were misapplied in this case. She is in south central Pennsylvania, please share any leads or recommendations you may have; we are devastated and feeling like we’re living a nightmare. She is already over $10K in the hole bc of the custody case, and this appeal will cost a ton of money, obviously, but her sweet baby deserves it. All money received will go towards legal fees and court costs. Thank you so much for anything you can give.
Prayers for this sweet little boy and his momma!
May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.❤️
🫶🏻
🫶
Praying for the mother, also shared this on Facebook as well so other people can help.
Praying for you and your sweet little boy!
Praying for you and your family 🙏🏻 You’re the best caring, compassionate, and mother I know. Julius and Jaxson are so lucky to have a mother that truly cares for her children and would fight to the end of earth for them. Stay strong and keep praying!
Maybe ask for a different, unbiased judge. This judge has clearly shown bias in favor of vaccines. A great resource that shows the dangers of vaccines, where you can get true information about vaccines, can be found at https://vaccine.guide .
May the Lord bless you and keep you, may the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; May the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.
prayers for you against this evil.
I’m so sorry this is happening to your sister and her little boy!
June 11th, 2025
I’ve actually decided to keep this up for now, as the appeals process is unfortunately going to be lengthy and very costly, as Kaylee has already eaten through over half of her retainer at the new attorney.
The order and opinion came out this week. I actually under exaggerated how much the judge relied on vaccines in his decision. It is truly wild and so upsetting, There are also many other lies, mistakes, and misjudgments from the judge, all of which are being appealed, including that he completely ignored her religious reasons for not vaccinating.
Please pray for her baby. His “father” switched his pediatrician to be closer to him, almost 2 hours away from my sister (so when the baby is sick when he’s with her he has to make a 3.5 hour round trip to the doctor), and he has made an “acute” appt for him tomorrow to be vaccinated at this new, vaccine-required office.
This is also his week with the baby, but he is leaving to go away Friday night for 48 hours, and refuses to tell my sister who the baby will be with during those 48 hours. I can’t believe this evil that is being perpetrated, I really can’t. And since Sunday is Father’s Day, my sister won’t get him back at his usual time of 12pm, it’ll be at 7pm, even though “father” literally won’t be with him all day at all. It’s so sick.
The judge already denied a Motion for Reconsideration and a Stay request in the lower court, but her new attorney filed a Notice of Appeal for the Superior Court and another stay motion which she will argue next week, but poor baby will likely be getting at least one vaccine (pray that’s all they’ll do the first time) tomorrow against his Mother’s will.
May 31st, 2025
Thank you so much to everyone who has donated and prayed on Kaylee and her baby’s behalf. We appreciate all the information that you’ve shared to allow her to find an attorney to take her case; she found a great one and we have hope again. We will be shutting this down and deleting the page now, as we don’t want all this information about her situation out there forever, but we are so grateful to everyone for your support.
May 23rd, 2025
After making dozens and dozens of calls and emails, my sister has found a law office nearby that will take her case. She can’t get in for a consultation until this upcoming Tuesday because of the holiday weekend, but they will file the emergency injunction about the vaccine decision hopefully on Wednesday. Then they will proceed with the regular appeal related to custody.
This appeal is going is going to be so expensive, as she is required to put a $10,000 retainer down before they’ll start any work on her case (and it could cost even more than that, that’s just the deposit), and she still owes over $6,000 on the bill for her previous attorney. She will also be paying a separate vaccine expert attorney to consult her new attorney on the case, at a minimum cost of $1,500. Thank you to all who have donated so far, and even if you can’t, please send prayers for her and her son. I will post updates about the case on here if you’d like to follow along.
I keep praying that God will be glorified through this horrible ordeal, someway somehow, bc this only happened on Wednesday and father is ALREADY wielding it as a weapon against her to punish her, contacting the pediatrician to change offices, trying to change his PT and OT which she arranged and he previously called luxuries at the child support hearing, and arranging for vaccines, all even though the final order hasn’t even been filed yet.
