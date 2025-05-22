Help Kaylee fight for her baby

My sister Kaylee lost her custody case yesterday because of the judge saying that her 1 year old not being vaccinated is a “safety issue” and he went on and on about how thousands of people would be dead on the streets without vaccines and that Jonas Salk is a genius who stopped polio etc. The judge gave so much weight to the vaccine issue, it was the only “check” in father’s favor, in a case where there were SO MANY red flags against father. The judge went through the custody factors and used vaccines against my sister and in father’s favor many times.

He gave father, who has only been minimally involved and has never has spoken up ever about vaccines or any other medical decisions at appts except to try to use it against her in court (so he could get 50/50 and not have to pay child support), week on-week off custody and FULL medical decision control, including vaccinations, saying that there are “court cases” (which he conveniently didn’t cite) that say that a child can be vaccinated against one parents’ will. My sister testified about her concerns regarding the medical issues surrounding vaccines, how she was vaccine injured as a child (she had Guillain Barre as a child and was hospitalized for months), but also about how it’s against her religious beliefs because of the fetal cell lines used in vaccines and that God made our bodies to have natural immunity etc.

So now father, who doesn’t know ANYTHING about the baby’s medical issues (he was born 5 weeks early and was developmentally delayed and could barely eat until my sister spent thousands of dollars and hours taking him to PT, OT, feeding therapy, chiropractors, etc) gets to make all his decisions now?! And have him for a week at a time?! How is that stability for the baby and in his best interests? He barely communicates with my sister (the judge said he puts up a wall which is a totally ok tactic in his mind) and she won’t get to see her baby for a FULL WEEK AT A TIME bc she made the important decision not to vaccinate!! It’s INSANE! The baby is perfectly healthy and on target for all milestones now because of the hard work my sister put in!

My sister wants to get an emergency injunction staying the order regarding medical decisions (she will also be appealing the custody part obviously) but we are looking for a civil rights attorney who knows about vaccine issues to take on this case, as her current attorney does not do appellate work and she needs someone who is actually knowledgeable about the first amendment issues surrounding the judge’s decision, as well as the custody factors and how they were misapplied in this case. She is in south central Pennsylvania, please share any leads or recommendations you may have; we are devastated and feeling like we’re living a nightmare. She is already over $10K in the hole bc of the custody case, and this appeal will cost a ton of money, obviously, but her sweet baby deserves it. All money received will go towards legal fees and court costs. Thank you so much for anything you can give.







