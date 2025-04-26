Building Hope for the Kauhane Family





Aloha!

We're reaching out to you today because one of our dear friends, Keith Kauhane, and his family are in need of our support. Over the past two years, Keith and Robbie, have selflessly given their time and resources to help build over 34 tiny homes for families displaced by the Lahaina fires in Maui. They have given sacrificially of themselves to help others, and now they need our help.

One of Keith's siblings is going through a difficult season and is in danger of losing their home. They have purchased land a few years ago but do not have a house built yet, and they cannot afford to stay in their current apartment. Keith has already begun building a foundation to build a home for his sister's family, but he is using his own finances to do so.

We are humbly asking for your support to help build a home for the Kauhane family. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards building a safe and secure home for Keith's sister and her family. They have two young children and are in need of our prayer and support.





Thank you for considering supporting the Kauhane family. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and provide them with the hope and stability they need.

God bless you and thank you for your kindness!

