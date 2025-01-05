London mission trip 2025

Dear family and friends,

As most of you know this past year I had the opportunity to go on my first mission trip to Puerto Vallerta, Mexico and the Lord showed me he can move in ways I never thought were possible (Matthew 19:26).

As my relationship with the Lord continues to grow I am excited to announce I have another opportunity to do the Lords work in London and Great Malvern, England. I will be traveling with the young adults ministry through calvary Albuquerque. I Will spend a week in each place on June 10th to June 24th, sharing the love of Jesus. We'll begin in Great malvern helping support calvary's satellite campus and building connections with the community. During my week in London we will be spending time evangelizing and providing support for the Franklin Graham God loves you tour. On this trip I hope to continue to grow spiritually and to strengthen my relationship with him. I pray the Lord uses me to be a witness to others and speak to them through me in a way they need. The total cost of this trip is $4000. I ask that you'll prayerfully consider financially supporting me as I go into this next chapter. Your prayers and support mean the world to me and I feel truly so blessed. Thank you!

Love and Blessings katie