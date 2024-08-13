Supporting Kathy’s Integrated Therapies

Campaign Image

Thank you for helping us with alternative therapies as Kathy seeks new healing paths. This option is secondary to our Venmo account but may be your preferred choice. Either way, we seek to Glorify God in this journey, we know he has a plan and we can’t thank you enough for helping us out! You’re a blessing! 

RLLT
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Birthday, Kathy! Praying for you and missing you always. We're inspired by how you're using your story to impact others for God's kingdom. Hope you're able to celebrate well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Terri Kemmerer
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep fighting Kathy ! You Got This !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

The Neffields
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 470.00 USD
4 months ago

Kramer and Hayley Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

We are in your corner, Kathy! I'm thrilled to read that things are going well on your trip. -Kramer

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers. Get well soon

WMP Eyewear
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love & prayers from the WMP family ♡

ROGER BUSH
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

THINKING OF YOU!! ROGER BUSH

Bob Bryson
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Go get em Kathy! Kick it's !!

Kris and John Michaelides
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers for complete healing!

Doug and Melissa
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you every day Kathy. God bless you and Devin.

The Mattioli Family
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you daily, Kathy! So inspired by the story God is writing with your walk through this journey. Keep going!

Pickleball Compete
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Only One has control - our Creator God.

