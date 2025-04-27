Katelyn Smith Missions YWAM

Hi, my name is Katelyn and over these past 6 months, I have been continuing my college degree in education. Recently, I have been challenged and convicted by the Lord. I felt led to evaluate whether or not I have been fully surrendered and following Him with the heart and calling He has gifted me. He began this process with me by counting the cost of choosing full time ministry over the logic and path of career that the world offers. As I began listening, He gave me vivid dreams of me in places I have never been surrounded by children in foreign lands. I was bringing joy, love and education to places where education and special education isn’t available. The Lord began showing me promises of what He can do with my heart and calling towards education and loving the next generation. But more importantly the Lord extended an invitation to join Him where He is already working in the lives of youth and education. I have been led to and accepted by YWAM Townsville Australia. This is a 6 month Discipleship Training School with a missions organization focused on teaching and equipping young adults to be full time missionaries and run with the Lord. I would be completing a 3 month lecture phase in Australia and a 3 month outreach phase oversees and have the opportunity to reach the youth and this next generation. I would know God deeper and make Him known through the gifts of education and my love for kids and youth. This fundraiser is to raise money to allow me to walk in obedience to this call to trust God with my life, my dreams, and ultimately trust His hands and where He is guiding me over my own path.