Lost everything in fire

My niece, great nieces, nephew & great great nieces lost everything in a fire at 3AM this morning.

They were able to escape just in time as the fire started in the garage and spread quickly.

My one great nice suffered 2nd degree burns on her hands rescuing her 2 dogs, but unfortunately was unable to save her kitty. She is devastated to say the least.

I understand a neighbor brought a few items of clothing and I thank that neighbor from the bottom of my heart for helping.

We believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue, but it is still under investigation.

As I stated earlier, they lost everything & escaped with the clothes on their backs.

My niece is a single mom of 3 and Nana to 2 precious little girls. They are 3 and 3 weeks old.

The Red Cross has put them up temporarily and she does have insurance, it's just a waiting game at this point.

I am sorry to ask, but we need all the help we can get. If you are able to help, anything is so appreciated.

Clothes, cash, giftcards, anything.



Thank you for reading this. Please say a prayer.



Kristin