Supporting Karen West

Dear Friends and Family,

As many of you may know, our dear friend Karen West has been unexpectedly hospitalized due over a month of being in pain and needing surgery. This has been an incredibly challenging time for Karen and family, as they focus on recovery and healing.

While we all know that Karen is a woman of faith and she is a fighter, the financial burden of not being able to work, and medical bills and rent weigh heavily on her. This is where you and I can make a difference.

We've started this fundraiser to help ease the financial strain during this difficult time, allowing Karen to focus on getting better without the added stress of overwhelming cost. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward medical expenses, hospital bills, and helping Karen cover basic living costs while she recovers.

Here's how you can help:

1. Donate: Any amount you can will make a difference.

2. Share: Please share this campaign with your friends, family and social networks. The more people know, the more support we can gather.

3. Pray for Karen's healing! Send her a text, a card, and your prayers!

Together, we can help Karen West through this tough time and show her the love and support she truly needs right now! Thank you for your generosity, your kindness, and for being part of Karen's support team!







