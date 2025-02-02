Goal:
USD $3,100
Raised:
USD $540
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Viers-Eshbaugh
I am a senior citizen and need help getting two of my teeth fixed with rebuilding their core and then getting crowns put on them. Each one costs $1,500.00, which I don’t have. One tooth already has broken a piece off and the other tooth is decaying. I can’t work due to having BiLateral Vocal Cord Paralysis where my vocal cords are almost closed shut. That causes me to have a lot of trouble talking, swallowing and breathing. I have to take small bites of food and wash every bite down with drink. If food hits my vocal cord before I can swallow, it chokes me. Also, I had to get a tracheostomy to breath.
If I don’t get these teeth fixed I will have to get them pulled out which would cause more trouble chewing up food small enough to swallow. I am asking for donations to help me get the $3,000.00 so I can get these teeth fixed. Please share this link. I also would appreciate prayers.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your help and support. Karen VE
Sending prayers along with a donation. May God bless you Karen.
Karen May God provide you with protection, care, and the generosity of other!
