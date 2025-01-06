Kaitlyn’s Mission to Uganda

Hello friends and family,

I’ve been given the amazing opportunity to travel to Uganda during my senior year spring break in 2024! This trip is so exciting to me, and I want to share why I feel so drawn to this mission and why I need your support.





Over my time in college, God has truly captivated my heart. His love and grace have transformed my life, and I couldn’t imagine living without the hope He’s given me. Because of this, I feel called to share His goodness with others and connect deeply with my brothers and sisters in Christ around the world. Jesus commands us to GO to all nations, teaching others everything He has taught us. From the beginning of scripture, we see God's plan to bring His presence, redemption, and blessings to all nations. How amazing is it that He invites us to be part of His redemptive plan for mankind?





Over the last year and a half, I’ve been blessed to be part of a Bible study led by Joyce Lasse, who, along with her husband Clark, have been serving in Uganda through an incredible ministry called the Exodus Project. Hearing their stories about Uganda and learning from Joyce’s walk with Jesus has inspired and challenged me in so many ways.





In 2014, Joyce and Clark moved to Uganda to join Restoration Gateway, participating in orphan care and education programs. But their ministry didn’t stop there. Joyce noticed that many women in a nearby village, Karuma, were trapped in the trade of prostitution with no way out. As Clark and Joyce talked and prayed about the plight of these women, God called them to try to help.





In 2017, they launched the Exodus Project, which provides these women with a path to freedom, hope, and a new life. The ministry focuses providing clean water, creating jobs, training, and discipleship tracks to help the women out of the spiritual, emotional, and economic ditches in which they find themselves. Through this ministry, and that of the local church they also helped start, lives have been transformed as people overcome the challenges they face and build vibrant relationships with Jesus.





On this trip, I’ll be joining Joyce, Clark, two families from New Heights Church, and several other college students. Our aim will be to immerse ourselves in relationships with the Ugandan Exodus team, to assist with ongoing projects on the property and to strengthen the Exodus team’s relationships with the people of the surrounding community, serving alongside them, and offering our hands and hearts in support of their various initiatives. We want to encourage the Exodus team and the community they serve, participating in and experiencing what God is doing in Uganda.





Your financial support will help cover my airfare for the trip and my in-country expenses, but I’m just as interested in your prayer support as I am preparing for and participating in this journey. Here’s how you can pray:





For my own heart’s preparation for the trip, to grow in my sensitivity to the spirit’s prompting and work in my life.

For God’s provision for the trip, for myself as well as the other members of the team.

For God’s protection from harm and illness, as well as from any schemes the enemy may instigate to impede our intentions for this trip.

For fruit and impact beyond what we could ask or anticipate.

I’d like to visit with you personally about this or over the phone! I’ll also keep you informed on how you can continue to pray. I’m looking forward to reporting on all the amazing things God does through me and in me during my time there.





With love and gratitude,

KK Burbach