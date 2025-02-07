2025 Mexico Mission Trip

Dear Friends & Family,

I hope you’re doing well and experiencing God’s goodness! I want to share an exciting opportunity God has given me. In the coming months, I will be traveling back to Leon, Mexico on a short-term mission trip with Promiseland Church to serve and share the love of Christ.

During this trip, our team will be involved in various ministry efforts, such as evangelism, outreach, work projects, drama/skits, church services, street ministry, etc. We will also be supporting local missionaries and churches in whatever ways are needed. As we prepare, we are training spiritually, mentally, and culturally for this mission.

I would greatly appreciate your prayers as I go. Would you consider praying for me daily before and during the trip? Specific prayer requests include:

An outpouring of God’s Spirit in Mexico

Sensitivity to the Holy Spirit while ministering

Love, unity, and humility among team members

Travel safety, protection, and health

The removal of any hindrances to the Gospel

In addition to prayer, I ask you to prayerfully consider supporting me financially. The cost of this trip is approximately $2,000, which will cover travel, lodging, and meals. Any amount you feel led to give would be a tremendous blessing.

Thank you for your prayers and support. I look forward to serving in Leon, Mexico and will be excited to share updates with you when I return!

Blessings,

Kaitlyn Buck



