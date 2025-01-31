Kaden’s Heart

Hi, my name is Kala and I’m looking to raise money to pay for my sweet dog's vet bill. Her name is Kaden and she just turned 15 years old. She was recently diagnosed with heart failure 😞 and now needs to be on three different medications to help her heart, keep her alive, and comfortable.♥️ I don’t usually ask for this but Kaden is a one of kind little dog and I just want her to live a happy healthy life for as long as possible. Kaden is so special to me and any help would be appreciated so much.