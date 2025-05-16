Campaign Image

Support Kacey in her fight against cancer

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $645

Campaign created by Paige Liedka

Campaign funds will be received by Logan Lay

Support Kacey in her fight against cancer

The Lay family's life took a drastic turn on May 14, 2025, when they learned that their one-year-old baby girl had developed a mass on her kidney. Due to the necessary diagnostic procedures and treatment, an extended hospital stay is expected. As a result, the family would be grateful for any prayers or assistance. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Mary Pat Podlasek
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless Kacey ❤️

Adam
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Kylie Bishop
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Dylan Toepke
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephanie Agnew
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Cody Fox
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Well wishes, prayers, and support your way. An obstacle your incredible family can absolutely conquer!

Ashley Kashner
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Larry Carlin
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

The Taylors
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️❤️❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo