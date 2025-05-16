Support Kacey in her fight against cancer

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $645
Campaign funds will be received by Logan Lay
The Lay family's life took a drastic turn on May 14, 2025, when they learned that their one-year-old baby girl had developed a mass on her kidney. Due to the necessary diagnostic procedures and treatment, an extended hospital stay is expected. As a result, the family would be grateful for any prayers or assistance.
God bless Kacey ❤️
Well wishes, prayers, and support your way. An obstacle your incredible family can absolutely conquer!
❤️❤️❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.