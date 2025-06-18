Help Me Replace My Failing Truck & Grow My Busines

Hi, my name is Kevin, and I’m the owner of a small but growing business that specializes in organic landscaping, cleanouts, and resale. I’ve worked hard to get this company off the ground, and right now we’re grossing about $35,000 a year—less than half of that is actual profit. Every dollar I make goes back into the business or keeping me afloat. I’ve done my best to push forward, but now I need help.





My truck—a 1999 Chevy Silverado with 165,000 miles—is falling apart around me.





I recently paid $5,000 just to replace the transmission





The windshield is cracked





Ceiling panels are falling down





Rust is flaking off the wheel wells





The air conditioning is broken (a nightmare in the summer heat)





Tires are worn down to the mesh—truly unsafe





The headlight is literally taped in place





I had to replace the ball joint for $350





Just spent $600 on rear brakes and rotors





Now I’m facing another $600 to replace the front brakes and rotors





And most recently, the window broke and had to be taped up





This truck has served me well, but it’s time to stop sinking money into something that’s falling apart. I don’t want to throw thousands more into band-aid repairs when I could invest in something that will last—a certified pre-owned, low-mileage pickup truck that I can rely on to serve clients and safely grow my business.





I’m asking for $50,000 to purchase a quality, dependable truck—something newer, reliable, and safe. This isn’t just for me—it’s for the work I do, the clients I serve, and the community I’m building through sustainable services.





If you feel led to help, whether with a donation or by sharing this with others, I would be incredibly grateful. Every bit brings me one step closer to replacing this truck and moving forward without fear of breaking down or going broke trying to keep it running.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart.





—Kevin